Your Ultimate Portable Cooling Solution
Tent Air Conditioner
Battery-powered AC unit are a must when you want to cool a tent or other small space. If you need a unit to work its best in humid and hot circumstances and can’t rely on a power line, Zero Breeze will leave you with a conducive environment to enjoy inside the tent.
Cabin in the Woods
Outdoors, you no longer need to worry about hot and humid air. And it can be powered by batteries.
Cooling Your Night In Truck
Sleeping in truck without A/C in a hot summer night could be a nightmare. That’s where Zero Breeze comes into play to rescue your sweaty night. Simply power Zero Breeze by 12V DC power socket in truck or by its interchangeable battery base to eliminate engine emissions and unnecessary fuel expense.
Keep Your Pets Comfortable
Pets can get sunstroke in the car or in the yard. Prepare a Zero Breeze for them before you leave the place so they will be sure stay in comfort and stay cool.
Testimonials
Don't just take our word for it...
It’s a small and quiet air conditioner that can be placed in a boat, a tent, or any other small space where heat may be an issue.
Zero Breeze is a battery-powered portable air conditioner complete with helpful travel features. Besides its primary function of cooling the air in a small area
Simply put, the designers have really thought outside of the box and come up with a truly great and innovative product.
Needless to say, if you just want to breeze through life, make the Zero Breeze your personal zephyr TODAY!
